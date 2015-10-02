Behind-the-Scenes on CreativeLive’s Photo Week Bus Tour

Every year, CreativeLive puts on Photo Week, featuring more than 30 classes devoted to photography education. But this year, CreativeLive put photography superstars and CreativeLive educators Sue Bryce, Jasmine Star, Victor Ha, and Matt Kloskowski on a bus tour, bringing free classes directly to their audience. And the response was enormous — hundreds of people showed up for in-person photography education and more than 20,000 viewers were able to tune in online through the bus’s mobile studio.

The tour traveled from San Francisco to Seattle, and our Customer Owner of Photography, Sally Sargood, was there from start to finish to capture all the behind-the-scenes action. Take a look at her videos documenting the education and fun of the CreativeLive West Coast Bus Tour:

Day 1

The tour left from San Francisco, and the bus was packed with equipment to make sure viewers could get live access to the instructors as they made their way to Seattle. The first stop on the tour was Sacramento, where more than 150 people were already waiting to hear from Sue, Jasmine, Victor and Matt in person, ask them questions, and go on photo walks through the park with the instructors. After that, the bus made several more stops, and at each one, the instructors gave quick, ten-minute tutorials showing how they work outside in challenging, real-world conditions.

Day 2

The next stop on the tour was Portland for another mini conference. This time, more than 200 people met the bus. The audience was treated to a lesson in posing from Sue, instruction in filters from Victor and Matt, and a series of rapid-fire lectures from CreativeLive’s Portland instructors before the tour decamped for their next location.

The tour finally wrapped up in Olympia, Washington, with Victor giving a lighting demo as he took a group shot of the instructors and crew in front of the bus. Then, the bus headed out towards its final destination — the CreativeLive Seattle studio, and the site for the rest of Photo Week.

Even though the Photo Week Bus Tour is over, CreativeLive posted their behind-the-scenes and educational mini videos from the tour, so you can still take the event’s classes free of charge. And if you’d still like more education from some of the best photography instructors out there, you can try out our free CreativeLive class “How to Boost Your Business with Animoto Videos” with Ana Brandt, Sue Bryce and Susan Roderick, and find out how to add video to your photography marketing mix.