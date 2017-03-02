Introducing Book More Brides with Video Marketing: Tune in March 9

Wedding photography is competitive, and video marketing can help you stand out in a crowded field. To help you develop the skills you need to reach new clients, we’re hosting Book More Brides With Video Marketing, a free Facebook Live event for wedding photographers. The event will feature some of the best wedding photographers in the business, who’ll share some great tips that will help you get started with video marketing today.

Book More Brides with Video Marketing will be streaming live on our Facebook page on Thursday, March 9, starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Marketing Video Style: Hi-Rise

Song: “The Big Day” by Michael Maina

We’ve put together a great lineup of photographers who’ll be sharing tips about how to easily create marketing videos and where and how to share them. Here’s who’s on the agenda:

Jerry Ghionis has been using slideshows to book wedding clients for the past 15 years. He’ll share why he believes a same day wedding slideshow is the best direct marketing you can do.



has been using slideshows to book wedding clients for the past 15 years. He’ll share why he believes a same day wedding slideshow is the best direct marketing you can do. Vanessa Joy will talk about how she uses video to stand out as a photographer in the highly saturated New York/New Jersey market. She’ll also share 4 ideas for marketing videos you make today.



will talk about how she uses video to stand out as a photographer in the highly saturated New York/New Jersey market. She’ll also share 4 ideas for marketing videos you make today. Susan Stripling has perfected the social media strategy for her New York wedding photography business, and she’ll share why video works on Facebook and Instagram and give you tips on how to stand out with video on social media.



has perfected the social media strategy for her New York wedding photography business, and she’ll share why video works on Facebook and Instagram and give you tips on how to stand out with video on social media. Jared Platt is known as one of the most tech-savvy photographers in the business, so we’ve asked him to give a demonstration on how to use Animoto’s new Marketing Video Builder . He’ll go over all the new features and explain how easy it is to create a 60-second video that can be shared on your website, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Planning to tune in? RSVP to get a reminder on the day of the event. Hope you’ll join us!