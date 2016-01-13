Big in 2015: The Best of the Photography Blog

The start of a new year is always a good time to sit back and reflect on how the previous one turned out. But rather than do a by-the-numbers rundown of our top posts, we created a list of the top five types of posts that got our readers the most excited. These sets of posts were read more than almost anything else this year, so if you missed out on them (or just want to read them again), here’s your chance to catch up:

What was your favorite blog post of 2015? Let us know in the comments below.