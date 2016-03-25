Check out Animoto Behind the Scenes at WPPI 2016

The Wedding and Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) Conference and Expo is a homecoming of sorts for Animoto as we reconnect with our friends in the photography community. Between the classes, the expo itself, and the parties, WPPI 2016 was a whirlwind of amazing education, collaboration and fun.

Since WPPI is one of our favorite weeks of the year, we wanted to create an Animoto video to remember it by. We hope you enjoy our video as much as we enjoyed WPPI 2016! Take a look:

Slideshow Video Style: Runway

Song: “You Lift Me Up” by Mikey Max

Thank you to all those who stopped by our booth to chat with our staff, take in a quick demo, or just to check out what’s new at Animoto. We loved talking to you and finding out how you’re using Animoto to make incredible slideshows and videos.

Don’t let what happens in Vegas stay in Vegas! Share your WPPI images or videos with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by tagging @Animoto.