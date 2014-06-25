Animoto Impact Series: Portrait Photographer, Ingrid K

*The Animoto Impact Series features photographers who include Animoto as part of their business and how the videos they create leave a lasting impact on their clients.

-

When Ingrid K Photography first started, the natural way to share clients’ photos was on a grid. However, Ingrid realized that by creating a video, that she shows at the beginning of the sales meeting, her clients reacted to the photos completely differently.

Pulling the emotional strings and putting care into the viewing experiencing she gives her clients, Ingrid realized this consistently resulted in a higher sales average and the sale of wall art.

See the other ways photographers are using Animoto and start creating videos today.