Animoto Impact Series: Portrait Photographer, Blair Phillips

*The Animoto Impact Series features photographers who include Animoto as part of their business and how the videos they create leave a lasting impact on their clients.

Blair Phillips creates an ambiance and mood that he is proud of when he showcases the images he shot of his clients for the first time using Animoto. Animoto allows him to bring out positive emotions within his clients, which lead to higher sales and a personal attachment to their photography.

Senior portrait photography sessions can be tense with parents and graduate in the same room deciding on which images they like best. Playing an Animoto video at the beginning of the sales session creates a more unified and happy vibe for clients that lead to great word of mouth, stronger sales and less-awkward sales sessions.

See the other ways photographers are using Animoto and start creating videos today.