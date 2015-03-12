Behind the Scenes at WPPI

Every year, Animoto goes to the Wedding & Portrait Photographers International (WPPI) Conference to see all the photographers we know and love. It’s like a reunion every time we go, and a great time of year for the photography community to come together, collaborate, and learn.

This year, we asked global photographer and videographer Susan Roderick to take behind-the-scenes footage of the Animoto staff and some of the photographers who helped co-design Animoto styles in 2014. She definitely captured a lot of the fun and friendship of WPPI.

Don’t forget to try out the styles created by photographers in the video: