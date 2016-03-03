Come See Animoto at WPPI 2016

It’s here — the Wedding and Portrait Photographers International’s 2016 Conference! Animoto will be at the WPPI Conference and Expo in Las Vegas from March 7-9, so pick up a free expo pass (courtesy of Animoto), and stop by booth #1228 to say hello!

Join us to see what we’ve been up to, find out how to keep up with the video marketing trends, and how to maximize video in your business. You can also check out demos of Animoto in action, and get the latest on our new styles and features, like a photo editing tool powered by Adobe, as well as longer video clips.

And while you’re at WPPI, let us know what you’re up to. Share your thoughts, images, and videos with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by tagging @Animoto.