We think it’s safe to say that winter is officially over (at least here on the east coast), and you can now recover all of the photos and videos you had stashed away. Why? Because it’s time to create a “Winter Recap” video filled with memories from what seemed like a never-ending season of cold weather and unaccountable amounts of snow.

The good news is that, because of the many snowstorms and days off from school (or work), you were able to capture many memories, like when the kids built a snowman or fell asleep by the fireplace while trying to keep warm. You can also include a few moments from your family vacation, like a ski trip, or friends getaway where you escaped to a warmer climate.

Here are some Animoto styles to get you started:

When you’re making your video, check out the diverse range of tunes in our music library that you can add. When it’s finished, don’t forget to share the video with your friends and family on your social networks or through email so that they, too, can remember the great times everyone had this past winter.

We look forward to seeing what you did this winter, so please share links to your videos in the comments below. (If you’re still thawing out, no worries! We can wait.)