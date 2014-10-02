Animoto Survey Reveals the Next Generation of Home Movies is Here [Infographic]

We recently conducted a survey to learn more about how home videos are evolving with technology and the changing landscape of video creation. We wanted to see how people are capturing and editing video, what tools they are using and who is doing most of the work. The results were surprising!

Consumers like taking the “director’s chair” and they enjoy creating videos. More than two-thirds (68%) of people consider themselves the primary video creator within their family and almost all of those creators enjoy editing the videos they capture.

Creating and sharing video helps people stay connected and maintain important relationships. More than half of consumers prefer watching videos over looking at photos and an overwhelming majority (81%) say they feel more connected to family and friends when watching videos of them.

Video is more accessible than ever before, and due to the wide variety of capture, create, and sharing tools, consumers are getting specific about their “must-have” features. 1 in 5 people report using an action camera like a GoPro at least once a week. Nearly all consumers (92%) consider ease-of-use important in a video creation tool, and 1 in 4 consumers named it the most important feature.

See more survey results in this infographic then create your family’s next generation home movie on Animoto.