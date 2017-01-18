Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

He’s your valentine, but you’re not sure what to get him for Valentine’s Day. Fear not — we’ve got a list of ideas that’ll help take the stress out of choosing a gift for the guy in your life. Take a look:

Knitwear

Valentine’s Day hits during the February deep freeze, when your guy could probably use a good hat or scarf. Buy a nice one, or go a little further and make a simple hat or scarf, like this knit scarf from Wikihow. He’ll appreciate the effort and feel close to you whenever he bundles up.

Video

Even guys like to feel special — and a video shows you took the time and effort to create something that shows your relationship is important to you. So go collect photos and video clips of the two of you and turn them into your very own personal love story.

Classic Video Game

If your guy likes gaming, go retro and get him a Classic NES or even a cute, handheld version of Pac-Man. If he’s already got an old-school gaming system, try a subscription to Video Games Monthly, which mails out new retro games every month. He’ll get his video game fix in, and you’ll win all the points for knowing what your guy likes.

Shaving Kit

Want to get something a bit more practical? Most guys have got to shave — make it easy on them. A gift certificate to the Dollar Shave Club won’t break the bank and will keep your valentine looking sharp. If your guy sports a beard, don’t worry — there’s a Dollar Beard Club, too.

Baked goods

There’s a reason we say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Whether you’re whipping up a tray of The Domestic Front’s Bacon Salted Caramel Brownies (for meat lovers), a batch of Chloe Coscarelli’s award-winning Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes (for something vegan-friendly), or a recipe all your own, a sweet treat is an easy way to say you’re sweet on him.

What’s your Valentine’s Day go-to gift? Let us know in the comments below! Or if you’ve created your own Valentine’s Day video, share it with us on Facebook or Twitter, using the hashtag #MyAnimoto. We’ll reshare our faves.