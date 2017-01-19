Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

When it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts for the woman in your life, you may want to add something special to go along with that bouquet of roses. Take a look at a few of the ways you can win her over this Valentine’s Day with special gifts that show you care.

Breakfast in bed

Valentine’s Day is a whole DAY, so start her day off right with a romantic breakfast in bed. Pick up an inexpensive breakfast tray, like this one from Target, and then check out a few of the Valentine’s Day breakfast recipes compiled by Brit + Co to wow her with.

Video Valentine

It’s the personal gifts that have the most meaning. So show her you put some thought into her gift by creating a personalized valentine with video. Take photos from your relationship together and craft a message about what she means to you. If you need a little inspiration, take a look at some love-themed quotes you can use in your video or just drag and drop your photos right into our Valentine’s Day storyboard, show below.

Candy

Of course you can shop for candy at the store, but if you’re feeling ambitious, try to make your own Valentine’s Day chocolates to give the one you love. Chocolate truffles look complicated, but they’re easy to adapt to dietary restrictions or food preferences, and they’re also pretty easy to make. As with most DIY gifts, she’ll definitely be impressed by the effort. If you want to give homemade candy a try, this recipe from Alton Brown is a good place to start.

Spa set

You don’t have to spring for a day at the spa to show your love, but a gift that lets her pamper herself — say some skincare treatments, like the ones from Kate Ryan featured below, an exfoliant from Scrubz, and a lavender aromatherapy eye pillow, like this one from Organic Crush — definitely says I care.

Marketing Video Style: Bold

Song: “Click Your Heels” by Barrett Yeretsian

Charm bracelet

When you’re buying Valentine’s Day jewelry, it pays to pick something with a little meaning. If you’re not sure how to do that with jewelry, a charm bracelet might be the answer. They range from luxe (like one from Tiffany’s) to under $10, like the one from Pammytail pictured below, and you can select charms that match her interests. The best part? After you start a charm bracelet, next year’s gift is a lot easier to choose — decide on a new charm and make it a “charming” Valentine’s Day tradition.

What’s your Valentine’s Day go-to gift? Let us know in the comments below! Or if you’ve created your own Valentine’s Day video, share it with us on Facebook or Twitter, using hashtag #MyAnimoto. We’d love to see it!