Turn Your Photographs Into an Ultimate Spring Break Video

The first day of Spring was last week, and while we wait in our winter coats in NYC for the cold to thaw, for others, it means kicking off Spring Break. We’re here to give you a guide on how to make the ultimate Spring Break Video.

1. Have an awesome time!

You hopefully knew that one already.

2. Get the right shots

Just like using good ingredients in a recipe, you’ll get better results with your video if you have good images first. The best videos we’ve seen have included most of the following:

Overview of the place you’re staying

Group shot

Beach/pool pose

Travel shots (arriving and leaving)

3. Choose the right song

The music really sets the mood for the video, and this is no time for a classical instrumental. Be sure to hunt around the Pop, Indie Rock, and Hip-Hop genres to choose a tune that’s right for your trip. Here’s a few suggestions to get you started:

Pop

Out of My Mind – Cavashawn

Let Me Go Crazy – Twirl

Indie Rock

1234 (Remix) – Fake

We’re Still Young – Justin Raisen

Wouldn’t Be The Same – Catchpenny

Hip Hop

Black Out (Remix) – Ming + FS and Northern League

Up In Here – 857

4. Choose the right style

Choosing the style of your video is the flourishing touch, and we have a few recommendations for video styles:

Original : For that classic Animoto, music-video look

: For that classic Animoto, music-video look Water : A favorite of beach-goers everywhere

: A favorite of beach-goers everywhere Earth : Awesome for road trips

: Awesome for road trips Proof Sheet: Have an Animoto Pro account? Show off your great photography skills!

5. Share it!

If a video is created, and nobody sees it, was it ever awesome? Be sure to explore our sharing features and new Facebook options to show your video off to your friends and family.

