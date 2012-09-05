Travel Video Slideshows: Capturing Your Summer Travel Memories

Capture your summer travel memories with a fun, interesting video slideshow to share with friends and family.

You have a bunch of pictures and video from your summer travels that you want to share with friends and families without putting them to sleep? Read on to learn more about making your own awesome video slideshow!

In the video below, Animoto Co-Founder and President, Jason Hsiao, talks about what you need to do to create a fun, moving and interesting travel video. Jason has an extensive background in video production; before founding Animoto, he was a television producer for MTV Music and Comedy Central. He prides himself on creating a meaningful experience for viewers and that is why he helped create Animoto — so anyone could use video to tell their story.

Tip #1: Pick the perfect video style!

We have so many to choose from and choosing the right style will help you tell your story. You can browse the styles and figure out which one works best for your travel video.

Tip #2: Include video clips

As you can see in the video, adding video clips brings an Animoto video to life. Videos let you show reactions, hear the words and exclamations and remember what the moments sounded like.

Tip #3: Tell a story

Less is more; really focus on telling a story that has a beginning, middle and end. That can be from beginning to end or about an interesting thing that happened along the way.

Don’t know how to make an Animoto video? Here’s a quick tutorial.

Learn more about how to create stunning travel videos to recap your adventures.