How to Make a Great Video With Images You Already Have

You may not know it, but you already have everything you need to make a video.

Sure, you may not have gone on a multi-month road trip, traveled to Europe, or tried an extreme sport this summer. But I bet you have a few scattered photos from the things you did do, plus some good memories!

Note: This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about how you can create slideshow videos with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

For the purposes of this guide, let’s assume you’re making a video about what you did this summer (though of course you can make a video about whatever you like):

1. Take stock of all your photos and video clips.

Yes, all of them. Anytime you did something fun this summer, and captured that in a photo or video, that’s important stuff.

This includes: holidays (4th of July; Labor Day), parties, road trips, zoo or museum visits, swimming in a lake, beach trips, summer camp, hiking, picnics, sporting events, cookouts…you get the idea! If you have multiple photos of an event, try to pick the best two or three.

2. Group your photos to tell a story.

This will add a little structure to your video, so that it’s less of a disorganized deluge and tells more of a story. For example, you could…

• Sort by Events

For example, “The Time We Visited the Zoo” and “Our Labor Day BBQ.”

• Sort by Categories

These could be quite specific, such as “Funny Pictures of My Cats” or “People I Love Spending Time With.”

What if you have only one or two photos from a handful of days? There’s nothing wrong with a classic like “The Top 10 Things I Did This Summer.”

3. Decide who will be the audience for this video.

Is the video for people who shared these experiences with you, or for people who weren’t there? Answering this question will help you figure out how much basic info (where you were, who was there) that you need to include in captions. It will also prepare you for the step after your video is complete: sharing it with friends!

4. Add informative captions.

Remember those categories you used earlier? Now you’re going to turn them into easy transitions by creating a text slide for each one. This alerts your viewers that the following photos are different from the ones that came before them.

Your finished project could look something like this:

While summer is still fresh in your mind, and before fall gets too hectic, gather up those photos and create your video now!