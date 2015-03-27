Spring is in the air

Bloom / Rustic / Air

Nothing says spring quite the earth, wind, and…blooms. These styles are well suited to showcase a wide range of springtime festivities, from romantic weddings to spring break getaways, and just about everything in between. And if the season brings the arrival of a sweet bundle of joy, “Bloom” can be made to have a blue or a pink background for a special birth announcement.

Color Shift / Retro Wheel / Pastel Motifs

With vivid bursts of color, these whimsical video styles offer a different but no less charming approach to spring-related videos. Try one of them out to highlight your photos and video clips. Or, stand out from the December holiday video card crowd and send a video update that’ll be as welcome in your friends’ and family’s inboxes as the fresh spring air.

Itching for spring? How are you using the spring-inspired video styles? Share your video ideas below.