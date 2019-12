This season, show your gratitude with a meaningful video to share with family and friends. Combine video and photos to show all the things you are thankful for this year. Intermix title cards and captions to narrate your video.

Need some help? See some of the things we at Animoto are thankful for this season.

Family

Friends

Health

The kindness of strangers

A spouse or partner

Kids

Grandparents

Siblings

Teachers

Pets

Mother Nature

Community

Get inspired by this video:

Are you new to Animoto? Find out how it works and sign up here.