Photography & Video Tips for A Better 4th of July

Wear your loudest and brightest hues of red, white, and blue. Throw some star stickers on your face and necklaces around your neck. Go all out for your barbecue gathering!
Collect a lot of photos and video clips to work with. Start with a shot of the whole barbecue scene with lots of sunshine (hopefully), burgers, a pool, and good company. Definitely a couple of group shots of people in good conversation. Even hold up an American flag if you’re feeling extra patriotic – it makes for a great backdrop.
Fireworks are tricky to capture. For cameras with manual settings, we recommend a slow shutter speed (about a few seconds) to let enough light in to capture it, Careful, though – you have to have a super steady hand (or a tripod) so it isn’t blurry. Also, play around with aperture (but not too wide because you’ll lose color, so keep it focused around f/8).
If you have a regular (but just as great) digital camera with no modes, just make sure the flash is off and use the nighttime mode if one exists. Many digital cameras today come with a specific fireworks setting!
Better yet, choose from our selection of videos clips (this will be much easier – so you can sit there and enjoy your fireworks without worrying if they were captured on film). Under “celebrations” we have many video clips of streaming flags and booming fireworks (even some behind the Statue of Liberty!)
Put away the soft, mellow tunes and break out your party mix for a video with pop! Here are some of our suggestions:
Back Where I Belong – The Ranchhands (Pro)
4th of July –The Brightwings (Pro)
The Party’s On (instrumental) – Mike Gallagher
In The Sun – Finn Wallace (Pro)
Beautiful Day – Ryan Huston (Pro)
Play off the steam of those fireworks!
Cool things down a bit.
No need for lots of background images when your colorful photos and videos tell the story.
Awesome for the scrapbook-style look.
Send your video of the party and fireworks to everyone who came to your barbecue and thank them for bringing a blanket, a decorative dessert, or the patriotic napkins. Or, thank the host! Share your video on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Blogger, WordPress, you name it!https://animoto.com/play/Vr2OPnJHr15fcq9AtwjCqQ
Upload your photos and videos and make your own one-of-a-kind 4th of July video slideshow!
