Park Trippers: Join NYU Students Eric & Jimi as they Travel Across the USA

Everyone’s got a road tripping story. Even if it’s only about a two hour drive to the beach, the roads of America have been the foundation for countless stories of adventure, determination, and self discovery. This summer my college roommate Eric Hu and I are setting off on an adventure that is sure to shape us for good. From May 27th to June 21st we’ll be driving our way from the dust and grit of New York City to the sun-drenched hills of San Francisco, with our path taking us through many of the nation’s most impressive national parks.

Eric and I are both rising juniors at New York University and it was after meeting there not even two years ago that we realized we shared a taste for adventure, for setting out into the unknown and the (relatively) unplanned. I’m studying Narrative Design for Interactive Media while Eric is studying Media, Culture, and Communications, and our two fields of interest have made planning this trip pretty interesting.

Our journey will take us to many of the nation’s most storied national parks including the Yellowstone, Yosemite, Glacier, the Badlands, and the Redwood Forests. Along the way we’ll also be stopping in several major cities including Chicago, Milwaukee, Seattle, and Portland, where we hope to meet as many new faces and hear as many life stories as possible!

Eric and I will be sharing our adventure here, and across all kinds of social media including Instagram. Follow us:

Follow Eric on Instagram

Follow Jimi on Instagram

Follow Eric on Snapchat: @thehuboy

Follow Jimi on Snapchat: @strawdof