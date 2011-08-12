Spruce Up Your Online Dating Profile With A Video Slideshow!

The :30 Spot is a short Animoto video that gets your point across in just half a minute. While shorter might seem easier, it often isn’t. We’re here with a guide to help you build the best :30 Spot for your dating profile!
The cutest accurate photo of yourself you can find. Start off on a good an honest foot! If you can’t find any that fit this bill, this is the time to get your friend with the good camera to take a photo of you. (No MySpace shots for this one.)
Your site username, your age, and your location.
You, doing what you do best. Are you acting? Skiing? Running a marathon? Dancing? Keep this one short, about 2-3 seconds.
Item 3: Text Slide.
What would your friends say about you? “My friends would say…” Include something about your personality, strengths, or quirks.
Other photos of yourself – make sure these have a little personality. Pets, musical instruments, and other props are encouraged here.
We’re stealing this idea from OKCupid – what’s your typical Friday night? (For example, “my Fridays are usually spent cooking” or “I love shooting movies with my friends.”)
Show us your Friday!
Tell us something that is important to you. Is it your religion? A sense of humor? Will you only date other vegans?
An image supporting this, such as you at a festival, or celebrating an accomplishment.
Call-to-Action. Tell the viewer to send you a message and tell you about him or herself!
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.