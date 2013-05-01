Mother’s Day Contest: Enter to Win Tamara Lackey’s “Capturing Life Through (Better) Photography”

Do you plan on creating an awesome Mother’s Day Animoto video this year?

If so, enter our Mother’s Day Contest and you could win 6 months of Animoto Pro and some awesome prizes from professional photographer, Tamara Lackey!

Animoto videos are a simple yet personal way to tell Mom how much she means to you. Although nothing will beat the smile on her face when you show her the video you made, it never hurts to get a little extra recognition for your hard work!

Animoto will award 5 winners a 6-month subscription to Animoto Pro (which has tons of amazing features to supercharge your videos), plus a copy of Tamara Lackey’s book, Capturing Life Through (Better) Photography, altogether a $300 value.

All you have to do is submit your favorite Animoto video below through May 12th. We’ll randomly select five videos and contact the winners by May 19.

Animoto’s Mother’s Day Video Contest

Enter your Mother’s Day Animoto video URL below.

Rules and conditions can be found here