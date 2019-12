Though we love all the songs in our music library, some definitely get more action than others. We decided to take a look and see which tracks you chose most often in 2016. Find out which songs made our top 6, then search for the track names or artists in our music selector to add them to your video.

“Coquetry” by McKenzie Stubbert “Wave Goodbye” by Mike Schmid “A Night in the Park” by John Kelley “Rollercoaster” (Instrumental) by Felisha Booker and J Henry “Happy” Secrets in Stereo “Ultrabeat” by Ashley Collins, Emmanuel North

Have a favorite Animoto song that didn’t make our top 6? Post it in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook or Twitter.