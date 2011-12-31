2012 New Year’s Videos

– An Animoto account (duh)
– A Facebook account
– One photo with “2012” somewhere in it
– A photo that shows your celebration location – whether it’s a club, a house, or your couch.
The rest is up to you. Grab some shots of noisemakers, glitter, champagne, or your friend’s best Dick Clark impression, choose a song from our library (the holiday section’s great for this), and press produce!
When you’ve created your video, join our Animoto New Year 2012 group, and post your video!
