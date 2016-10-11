Animoto Blog

Family

The Long-Live Summer Challenge: And the Winner Is…

Moira West

Share

Summer may be gone, but the members of our Animoto Video Storytellers Facebook group are keeping its spirit alive with their entries in our Long-Live Summer Challenge. We received so many amazing videos, but in the end we narrowed it down to one winner and three runners-up. Check out their winning entries:

The Grand-prize winner of a $100 Amazon gift card was Hilary Murphy with her video recap of her family’s trip to Ireland. This video story features gorgeous photography and video clips, along with a sense of place and a warmth we just couldn’t resist.

Style: Documentary
Song: “The Uncloudy Day” by Kristin Andreassen

And though we were supposed to have only two runners-up for our $50 Amazon gift cards, our judges couldn’t decide between three entrants — so we decided to award all of them. Congratulations to our 3 runners-up!

  • Sabrina Koch recorded a few seconds of video every day, building a creative video diary of her family during the month of August.

    Style: Classic
    Song: “The Uppity Strut” by Tut Tut Child

  • Priscilla Davis made a joyful record of her summer, photographing everything from days spent lounging at home to a big trip to Legoland.

    Style: Runway
    Song: “A Whimsical Journey” by Abbas Premjee

  • Glenda Torres visited the Poconos Lantern Festival as a way to memorialize her mother, and her incandescent video brings the magic of the festival alive.

    Style: Remembrance
    Song: “Atelier” by Caity Copley

Want to see the rest of our amazing entries, share a video of your own, enter another video challenge, or just ask a question about video? Join the Animoto Video Storytellers and learn how to turn your images and video clips into moving visual stories.

JOIN ANIMOTO VIDEO STORYTELLERS
    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.