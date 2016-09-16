Animoto’s Long Live Summer Challenge

Animoto is launching a new Facebook Group — Animoto Video Storytellers, a community designed to support and inspire you as you create visual stories from your own photos and video clips. To celebrate, we’re holding a contest.

Since summer’s nearing an end, we thought that would be a good place to start. We’re asking you to tell us the story of your summer using Animoto. If you do, you could win an Amazon gift card worth up to $100.

-

Style: Blank Slate

Song: “Always” (Instrumental) by Fraser Smith and Josh Powell

-

Your video can be whatever you want it to be, as long as it relates to your summer memories. You can put together materials from one exciting trip, or collect photo and video clips taken over your whole summer, as Peanut Blossom’s Tiffany Dahle did in this video. Your only limits are the rules below and your own creativity.

-

Style: Clean Lines

Song: “Shake It” by Michael Schmid

-

To enter the Animoto Long Live Summer Challenge:

Grab your favorite summer photos and video clips. Try to put together images and video clips that tell a definite story about your summer. Take a look at our blog post on different ways to create a summer recap video for inspiration.

Make a summer video with Animoto. There’s no purchase necessary. Log into your account or sign up to create a free Pro trial account to start making videos in minutes. If you do have a trial version of Animoto, you can use the promo code “LONGLIVESUMMER” to remove the watermark. Videos for the contest must include: Music from the Animoto music library. Videos using other music will not be eligible for the contest. One or more of each of the following: Photos Text slides or captions Share your video with the Animoto Video Storytellers Facebook Group . Post your Animoto video on the group’s wall by 11:59 p.m. EST, September 30, 2016 to qualify.

The prizes:

One (1) first place winner will get a $100 Amazon gift certificate.

Two (2) runners-up winners will get a $50 Amazon gift certificate.

Winners will be announced October 3, 2016 in the Animoto Video Storytellers group, and will also be notified via email. Take a look at our complete rules for more details.

Good luck! We can’t wait to see your amazing summer stories. And even if you don’t have a summer story to share, you can still join the group to see what other video storytellers are creating and share your thoughts or questions.