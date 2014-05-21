Using Instagram to Create Videos

Instagram makes it easy to take your plain photos and turn them into photographic masterpieces. Animoto makes it easy to turn your pictures and video clips into awesome videos. Together, Animoto and Instagram make cinematic showpieces perfect for sharing.

How easy? Super easy! We even have a video style perfect for those square images.

Choose the 1:1 style in the style selector to get started.

When selecting photos for your Animoto click Instagram. Log into your Instagram account and we will give you quick access to all of the photos and video clips you’ve made there.

Choose your favorite photos from your Instagram profile. Select all of the photos you took last month to do a month-in-review or pick the photos you took at a concert to create an event recap video.

Organize your pictures, add title cards, captions and more before you preview and produce your video.

See? Super easy. Check out a video of our office dog, Squish’s Instagram.

Now that you know how to make a video with Instagram images, check out Animoto on Instagram or create your own Instagram video!