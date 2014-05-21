Using Instagram to Create Videos

Instagram makes it easy to take your plain photos and turn them into photographic masterpieces. Animoto makes it easy to turn your pictures and video clips into awesome videos. Together, Animoto and Instagram make cinematic showpieces perfect for sharing.
How easy? Super easy! We even have a video style perfect for those square images.
See? Super easy. Check out a video of our office dog, Squish’s Instagram.
Now that you know how to make a video with Instagram images, check out Animoto on Instagram or create your own Instagram video!
