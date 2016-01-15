Watch: The Holcombes Visit Dry Tortugas National Park

Have you been keeping up with the Holcombes? This wildly adventurous family has been on an incredible journey across the country in a 40-stop tour of National Parks. Their latest stop? Fort Jefferson in Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida. Warm, sunny Florida…yes, us northerners are jealous right now.

Let’s live vicariously through the Holcombes in their latest video, shall we?

Style: Paper Array

**Song: “Sea of Colours (Instrumental)” by Chris Lewis

Find out more about the Holcombes’ trip on their blog, and stay tuned for the next episode of their epic adventure.