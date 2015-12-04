Watch: The Holcombes Visit Acadia National Park

Back in October, we introduced you to the Holcombes — an adventurous family with a mission to explore National Parks and other public lands across the US in a 40-stop tour.

We caught up with them to see how their journey’s been so far, and they shared this video about their recent stop in Acadia National Park, just outside of Bar Harbor, Maine. The video was made using the family’s GoPro images uploaded to Animoto:

Style: Documentary

Song: “Camera Lens (Instrumental)” by Death to Anders

Excited to see where the Holcombes are headed to next? (Hint: it’s a park in the great state of Tennessee!) Stay tuned for the next installment in this video series.