Follow Your Passion Challenge: Create a Video for a Chance to Win

Follow Your Passion Challenge RulesValentine’s Day is all about love and passion, and everyone at Animoto has a passion for video and for helping our customers tell their stories. So to celebrate the launch of our latest video style, Keepsake, we’re asking our customers to create videos showcasing what they’re passionate about. Create a video and share it in our Animoto Video Storytellers Facebook Group, and you could win one of (3) $50 Amazon gift cards. Here’s how to enter:
Slideshow Video Style: Keepsake
Song: “Lionheart Soul” by Jared Lutes
Videos for the contest must include:
One or more of each of the following:
Three (3) winners will get a $50 Amazon gift certificate.
Winners will be announced March 6, 2016 in the Animoto Video Storytellers Facebook group and will also be notified via email. Take a look at our complete rules for more details.
If you’re entering the contest, good luck! We can’t wait to see your submissions. And even if you don’t have a passion you want to share, you can still join the group to see what other video storytellers are creating and share your thoughts or questions.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.