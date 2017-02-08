Follow Your Passion Challenge: Create a Video for a Chance to Win

Follow Your Passion Challenge RulesValentine’s Day is all about love and passion, and everyone at Animoto has a passion for video and for helping our customers tell their stories. So to celebrate the launch of our latest video style, Keepsake, we’re asking our customers to create videos showcasing what they’re passionate about. Create a video and share it in our Animoto Video Storytellers Facebook Group, and you could win one of (3) $50 Amazon gift cards. Here’s how to enter:

Slideshow Video Style: Keepsake

Song: “Lionheart Soul” by Jared Lutes

To enter the Animoto Follow Your Passion Challenge:

Grab your favorite photos and video clips. If you haven’t shot your anything yet, don’t despair. That just gives you an opportunity to plan out your story in advance.

Make a video about your favorite thing (or things) with Animoto. There’s no purchase necessary. Log into your account or sign up to create a free Pro trial account to start making videos in minutes. If you do have a trial version of Animoto, you can use the promo code FOLLOWYOURPASSION to remove the watermark. You can add the promo code by logging into your Animoto account, selecting “Account” and entering the promo code in the “Redeem a Promo Code” box. If you’ve already created a video that has a watermark on it, simply make a copy of your video and the copy will be watermark-free.

Videos for the contest must include: Music from the Animoto music library. Videos using other music will not be eligible for the contest. One or more of each of the following: Photos Text slides or captions Share your video with the Animoto Video Storytellers Facebook Group. Post your Animoto video on the group’s wall by 11:59 p.m. EST, February 27, 2017 to qualify.

The prizes:

Three (3) winners will get a $50 Amazon gift certificate.

Winners will be announced March 6, 2016 in the Animoto Video Storytellers Facebook group and will also be notified via email. Take a look at our complete rules for more details.

If you’re entering the contest, good luck! We can’t wait to see your submissions. And even if you don’t have a passion you want to share, you can still join the group to see what other video storytellers are creating and share your thoughts or questions.