How to Create a Heartwarming Father’s Day Video on Your Smartphone

You don’t need a fancy camera or equipment to create a heartwarming video this Father’s Day. All you need is a smartphone, the Animoto app, and a bit of your kids’ time. Don’t believe us? Take a look at our quick tips for turning an interview with your kids into a sweet Father’s Day gift.
Come up with questions. Start by writing down a list of questions about Dad to ask your children. To get you started, here’s a quick list of questions guaranteed to get adorable responses, especially from younger kids.
Though this video is designed for Father’s Day, you could really use it any time of year — for anniversaries, birthdays, or as a thinking-of-you present for friends and family. It only takes a few minutes to put together, and when you’re finished, you’ll have a gift that Dad (or any loved one) can watch again and again.
If you’ve put together a video interview using Animoto, we’d love to see it! Share a link in the comments below, or on Facebook or Twitter.
