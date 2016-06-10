How to Create a Heartwarming Father’s Day Video on Your Smartphone

You don’t need a fancy camera or equipment to create a heartwarming video this Father’s Day. All you need is a smartphone, the Animoto app, and a bit of your kids’ time. Don’t believe us? Take a look at our quick tips for turning an interview with your kids into a sweet Father’s Day gift.

Creating your video

Come up with questions. Start by writing down a list of questions about Dad to ask your children. To get you started, here’s a quick list of questions guaranteed to get adorable responses, especially from younger kids. Prep your shooting location. That sounds fancy, but what it really means is making sure the area where you do your interview is clutter-free. Also think about the time of day when you’ll be shooting, as some hours of day have particularly good light that’ll make your kids look their best. If you can, set up your phone somewhere it can keep steady while recording. Otherwise, you can just hold your smartphone while you’re shooting.

Interview your kids. Now that you’ve set the scene, have your children sit down and answer your questions. To make it easy to edit in Animoto later, each video clip should be just a few seconds. If you don’t feel like timing it, you can simply end each clip after your child’s answered one question.

Create your video. Login to Animoto and choose a template. You can pick any template, even if it's not designed for Father's Day, but we think that our Happy Birthday Slideshow is a good place to start. You can always delete or add in any blocks you like. You can also add text and change colors and fonts to personalize your video. Visit our Father's Day page for more inspiration and video tips.

Though this video is designed for Father’s Day, you could really use it any time of year — for anniversaries, birthdays, or as a thinking-of-you present for friends and family. It only takes a few minutes to put together, and when you’re finished, you’ll have a gift that Dad (or any loved one) can watch again and again.

If you’ve put together a video interview using Animoto, we’d love to see it! Share a link in the comments below, or on Facebook or Twitter.