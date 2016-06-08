Inspiration: 5 Father’s Day Video Ideas

Creating a video is a little like writing — it’s hard to get started if you haven’t got inspiration. That’s why we’ve put together a list of five simple ideas to help inspire your video this Father’s Day. Take a look:

Idea #1: Thank him for being a great dad

Dads do a lot for us! And what better day than Father’s Day to let him know he’s appreciated? Make a video thanking him for all he does, or “help” your kids create one of their own. For example, I created the video below to let my dad know he’s appreciated.

Idea #2: Send love from far away

Whether you or your dad are far from home this Father’s Day, a video can make the distance seem a little bit smaller. Even though our team member Sally Sargood can’t get back to Australia for Father’s Day, she sends her love by creating beautiful videos to share with her dad back home.

Idea #3: Interview the kids

If you want Dad to know exactly why you love him, get on camera and tell him. Sit down in front of the camera and share your favorite memories with your father and what he’s meant to you over the years. You can also get your kids into the act, and ask them to answer a few questions about Dad and why they love him.

Idea #4: Give him a flashback Father’s Day

Dig into those old family photos and give Dad a video full of fond memories. You can create a timeline showing you or your children growing up, or find another way to group photos that’ll have special meaning for your father, as Animoto's Beth Forester does in this video.

Idea #5: Tickle his funny bone

If your dad’s a bit of a cornball, why not appeal to his sense of humor? Create a video full of knock-knock jokes, recite a silly poem, or make a Father’s Day video laced with puns, like the one below.

For more Father’s Day ideas, take a look at our Father’s Day DIY gift ideas. Or if you’ve already created a video for Father’s Day, we’d love to see it! Share a link in the comments below, or on Facebook or Twitter by tagging @Animoto.

Get creative with your Father's Day video slideshow

There are lots of ways to add a sense of style or fun to your video. Take a look at a few ideas:

Try video filters

Check out Animoto’s “Filter” icon to change up the look of your whole video. Get a retro feel with sepia tones or go for all black and white. Try them all out to find the look you like best.

Record yourself or your children

Consider starting and ending your video with a video clip of yourself or your kids. A recording of you is much more personal than a title slide introduction, and your video will leave a bigger impact if the final slide Dad sees is your smiling face and kind words. See our post on how to do Father's Day video interviews on your smartphone to learn more.

Use video clips

Look for old home videos and include just a few seconds to add movement to your Father’s Day slideshow.

Add in quotes

If you don’t know what to say, there’s probably someone else who does! Check out our list of Father’s Day quotes to find a funny or heartwarming quotation that’ll work for your video for dad. Then try out a Quote block under the ADD A BLOCK button.

Include a photo collage

Don’t just add one photo--put together two, three or more at once to add visual interest to your video.

Recreate an old photo

Find an old photo of you with your family. Then recreate it as closely as you can to make a silly, one-of-a-kind addition to your video. Look for similar clothes and backgrounds to complete your look.

Photo: Then-And-Now.tumblr.com

More Father's Day video tips

Decide how to tell your story

Not sure how to organize your video? Try thinking chronologically. When you put your photos and video clips in time order, it tells a story. Start from when your father became a dad and bring your video up through the present.

Or mix things up. Put photos together based around themes—trips, school, holidays—and use those themes to organize your video.

Choose music Dad’ll love

Change up the song in your video to match your father’s taste in music. Search our song library by genre or mood to find a tune that works for your video. You can also upload a licensed song from your own music library if you have a particular tune you know Dad likes.

Decide on a way to share

There’s more than one way to share your video with Dad. Schedule your video to be emailed on Father’s Day, or if you’ll see Dad in person, burn the video to a DVD or save it to a USB drive and wrap it! You can also show your video on a TV with a little planning, so he can enjoy it at a Father’s Day party.

Which ideas will you use to create your Father's Day video gift this year?