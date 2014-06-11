Setting the Mood: Choosing a Song for Your Father’s Day Video

The song you choose for your video sets the tone. Want to make dad laugh? cry? reminisce? Pick a song that sets the mood and helps tell your story.

From the Kids – If your Father’s Day is coming from young kids, take a look at the Children’s category in the Full Music Library. We love Wonderful Way for a cheery and fun sound. Take a listen to Daddy’s Here for a silly vibe, including a cameo from a rubber duckie.

Looking Back – Is your video a review of all the great years you’ve had with dad? Look for a song that brings up those warm fuzzy feelings. A Father’s Love in the Singer/Songwriter category has a cool country feel for all those fishing trips. The instrumental song, Making Memories, is slow but uplifting for showing pictures that span the years.

All of these songs are available in the music library built into Animoto. Start creating you Father’s Day video and check out the full library to find the perfect song to tell your story.