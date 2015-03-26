Facebook Introduces New Feature That Helps You Remember What You Did ‘On This Day’

Facebook has finally tapped into the memory market.

After years of sharing a countless number of updates, like what concert you attended or a friend’s birthday photo album you were tagged in, Facebook’s users are in for a real treat.

Facebook introduced a new feature, On This Day, that allows its users to see what content they had shared or were involved with one year ago and so on. This includes, for example, a restaurant you had eaten at or concert you attended. On This Day posts will only be visible to each user with the option to share the updates on their newsfeed for others to see. The option to both edit and delete previous updates are available as well.

Image via Facebook.

While each user always had access to their entire Facebook history, On This Day now provides more access for you to relive and remember (or, perhaps, remove and forget) memories and updates from the exact day a year ago (or more). You can also download photos from Facebook, allowing you to share these memories elsewhere.

Once you’ve reminisced about the good ol’ times, you can use the photos to create a video with Animoto and share it once again with those who experienced it with you the first time, or share it amongst your other social media channels for others to live vicariously through you. Plus, you can add both music and text to the video to share the story in more detail. Here’s an anniversary video we featured on our YouTube channel that includes photos, text to detail the events, and a song featured in our music library.

This feature isn’t available to all Facebook users yet, but you can check to see if it’s available by visiting Facebook.com/OnThisDay.

If you’re like us and cannot remember what you had for breakfast most days, try Memoir and TimeHop, two apps that remind you of any updates (photos, location check-ins, etc.) that you had shared on social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. They, too, are private to each user and allow content to be shared across other social media channels.

Do you have access to or use On This Day? If so, we’d love to hear what you think of the service in the comments below or on our Facebook page.