Congratulations to our 2016 Fall Challenge Winners

Moira West

In the fall of 2016, the members of the Animoto Video Storytellers Facebook group sent us their spookiest, leaf-changing-est videos for our Fall into Fall Challenge, and we’ve reviewed them all and selected our three winners. Each will receive a $50 Amazon gift card for winning — take a look at the videos that are taking home the prize:

  • Douglas Kelly won us over with his sweet video featuring a hunt for biggest pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, and won the Falling into Fall category while he was at it.


    Slideshow Video Style: Spider’s Web
    Song: “Destiny” (Instrumental) by Barrett Yeretsian

  • Tiffani Ehoff frightens up a win in the So Good It’s Scary category with her playful, spooky journey through a corn maze.


    Slideshow Video Style: Haunted House
    Song: “Sneaky Freaky” by Matthew Slater, Steve Fawcett

  • Beth Pomponio shares the story of her town’s 160-year-old train station in her well-research video, winning the Best Story category in the process.


    Slideshow Video Style: Memory Box
    Song; “Bright Eyes” by Nard Berings

Thanks to everyone who entered — we had a hard time judging all the amazing entries. And if you’d like to see the rest of the videos entered into our fall challenge, or if you’d like to share a video of your own, join our Animoto Video Storytellers community on Facebook and connect with other people who love telling stories with video.

