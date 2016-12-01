Congratulations to our 2016 Fall Challenge Winners

In the fall of 2016, the members of the Animoto Video Storytellers Facebook group sent us their spookiest, leaf-changing-est videos for our Fall into Fall Challenge, and we’ve reviewed them all and selected our three winners. Each will receive a $50 Amazon gift card for winning — take a look at the videos that are taking home the prize:
Douglas Kelly won us over with his sweet video featuring a hunt for biggest pumpkin in the pumpkin patch, and won the Falling into Fall category while he was at it.
Tiffani Ehoff frightens up a win in the So Good It’s Scary category with her playful, spooky journey through a corn maze.
Beth Pomponio shares the story of her town’s 160-year-old train station in her well-research video, winning the Best Story category in the process.
Thanks to everyone who entered — we had a hard time judging all the amazing entries. And if you’d like to see the rest of the videos entered into our fall challenge, or if you’d like to share a video of your own, join our Animoto Video Storytellers community on Facebook and connect with other people who love telling stories with video.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.