Congratulations to Our Close-Up with Mom Video Contest Winners!

Since we announced our Close-Up with Mom video contest, we’ve met (in video form at least) some truly extraordinary women, all of whom work hard to be the best mothers they can be. Out of all the moving entries we received from children, friends, parents, in-laws, and spouses, we managed to select 1 grand prize winner and 2 runners up.

So, without further ado, meet our grand prize winner, Celeste Hitchens. Celeste braved her husband’s grave illness with strength, grace, and humor, and her personality shines through in her son, Nathan Hitchen’s, beautiful entry, which won his mother a trip for 2 to New York City with an accompanying photo shoot, a video documentary of her experience, and a photo album courtesy of AdoramaPIX.

Celeste’s son Nathan shared his mother’s story with us on Facebook, and once we told him his mother had won first prize, he took out his camera one more time to record her reaction to the win. In super-mom fashion, her first words when she heard she’d won were to congratulate her son on his winning entry.

In addition,to our grand prize winner, we have 2 runners-up, who’ll each receive a year of Animoto Professional and a $100 gift certificate to AdoramaPIX. Take a look at their heartfelt tributes:

Melinda Peterson won for her daughter Rachael, who battled cancer and who became a mother in 2009 even though doctors said she’d never have children.

Rachel Rooke won for her mother-in-law, an accomplished midwife, wonderful mom, and exceptional grandmother.

Thank you to all our entrants for sharing your stories, and thank you to all the amazing mothers who inspired them.