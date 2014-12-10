Capturing the Special Hanukkah Moments

The start of Hanukkah is right around the corner and gives us a fantastic opportunity to gather with family, celebrate the traditions of the season and capture pictures and video clips. With so many activities over the eight nights, what are the most important images for the perfect Hanukkah recap video? Start with this list and go from there!
The food we eat at Hanukkah is far from healthy. It’s fried goodness. Crowd-pleasing latkes can offer tons of photo opportunities.
Games are great for getting the family together. Dreidel is a game of chance that gives everyone an opportunity to have fun and win money.
Hanukkah is a time for families to come together and celebrate. Be sure to take pictures of your loved ones together.
Celebrate Hanukkah with gift giving? If you spent the time to find a meaningful present and wrap it, you will want to snap photos of the gifts and the resulting reactions.
No matter how you celebrate over the eight nights, do your best to capture the essence of the holiday and those special moments with your family. If and when you do, you’ll have all the building blocks to make an epic video recap that you can use to share and remember the time in for future years.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.