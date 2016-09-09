How One Animoto Customer is Using Video for Work and Play

Here at Animoto, we love talking to our customers to find out how they’re using our product and we always think it’s great to hear about people that have incorporated video into all areas of their lives. Animoto customer Doug Kelly tells us how he uses video for work… and how he uses it in his family life!

“I started using Animoto in 2010,” Doug tells us. “Our marketing department turned me onto it, knowing I was a little I.T. illiterate and wasn’t up-to-date on the latest technology and programs. I was instantly impressed with what Animoto was capable of doing, while being easy to understand and use.”

The first couple of videos Doug created, like the one above, were for work. But Doug tells us that once he started using it, “I realized how easy it was to incorporate video clips along with photos to make a spectacular video and I decided to start making family videos from our special occasions and trips.”

The video below was one of the first family videos Doug made with Animoto.

Doug says that he instantly felt that videos had a much more bright, airy, and fun feel than plain photos when shared with friends and family. “I loved the mix of short video clips as well, because they capture the joy in my kids’ hearts as they are living life.”

For Doug’s family, Animoto videos have become an integral part of their memory capturing and saving. “After I created a few of these family videos, I began to see my kids going to the computer to watch them time and time again. Now that they are eight years old, I even catch them watching different family videos by themselves. I realize that the times I’m catching within these Animoto videos are the future memories of my children that they’ll be able to watch for the rest of their lives.”

Doug’s kids have even gotten involved in making Animoto videos. Here’s one that his 7-year old and 5-year old helped him make for their mother as a Mother’s Day gift:

So there you have it! Animoto doesn’t have to be just for work, or just for play. It can be for both. How are you incorporating video into your life? We’d love to hear your story. Share it with us in the comments or reach out on Facebook or Twitter.