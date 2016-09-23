We’re hiring!

Want to help shape the future of video? At Animoto, we believe that everyone should have the power to create professional videos. We’re expanding and searching for people looking to do the best work of their lives — humble, creative people who care as much about our product as they do about each other.

And as a company that’s passionate about video, we couldn’t help but share what drives us, using video! Take a look:

Style: Blank Slate

Song: “You Lift Me Up (Live City Remix)” by Mikey Wax

To sum it up: we’re looking for people who enjoy solving problems, who are collaborative in nature, and who want to make an impact on the future of video.

If any of this sounds like you, take a look at our open positions linked below and find out more about what it’s like to work at Animoto.