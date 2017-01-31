App Update: View & Share Marketing Videos from Your Mobile Device

Viewing and sharing Animoto marketing videos on the go just got even easier. Videos created with our Marketing Video Builder, previously only available when logged into Animoto on the web, are now available to view and share from your mobile device. This means you can view them and share them with friends, clients, or to your social profiles when you aren’t in front of a computer.

Finding marketing videos in the app

If you haven’t downloaded the free Animoto app, grab it from the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Once it’s installed on your phone, simply log in and you’ll find all of the marketing videos and slideshow videos you’ve created.

In the iOS app, you’ll notice that each video is labeled in the lower left corner with “Slideshow Video” or “Marketing Video,” depending on which video builder you used to create it. If you’re using the Android app, slideshow and marketing videos are differentiated with icons in the lower right corner.

Slideshow videos can be edited, viewed, and shared in the Animoto app. Marketing videos can be viewed and shared. If you want to copy or make changes to marketing videos, simply log into your account on the web, from a computer.

We’d love to hear how you’re enjoying viewing and sharing your marketing videos from the Animoto app. Leave a comment below or reach out on Facebook or Twitter. Have questions? Head over to our help center.