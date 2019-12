We’re excited to be releasing Destination to all users! This handsome style takes your vacation and travel photos and video clips on a whimsical trip to places near, far, and everywhere in between.

If you are looking for the perfect song for your Destination video search for these songs in our song selector.

Anymore by The Woodlands

Beautiful Neurosis by Michelle Jusko

Tripping by Flytrap

Fly With Me by Dorine Levy

Santa Fe by Leah West

