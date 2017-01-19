Introducing Video Filters: Make Your Marketing Videos Pop

Using our new Marketing Video Builder? We’ve just released a new feature designed to make your marketing videos look even better – video filters that are applied to all the photos and video clips in your project to give your videos a unified look and help your text stand out. This is especially important if you’re looking to create videos that’ll stand out on social media.

Here’s an example of how you can use filters to really make your text stand out. The “Darken” filter was used to make this photo slightly darker and, as a result, the white text really pops.

Ready to get started with Filters? They’re currently available when you choose to create a “Marketing Video” (a Professional and Business feature). You’ll find them by clicking on “Filters” on the left side of your project workspace, as you can see in the image below.

We’ve rolled out six filters to start – Black & White (B&W), Warm, Cool, Denim, Fade, and Darken. Just click on a filter and it will be automatically applied. Change your mind? You can always go back and select a different filter, or none at all.

Check out this video for a peek at how Filters work and then head over to our Marketing Video builder to try them out for yourself.

We’d love to hear what you think about this new feature. Feel free to share your comments below, or reach out to us on Facebook or Twitter.