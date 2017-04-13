App Update: Upload Photos & Video Clips to Marketing Videos from Your iPhone

Say goodbye to hooking your phone up to the computer. We’ve updated our iOS app to allow you to upload images and video clips straight to your Marketing Video Builder projects from your mobile device.

How to upload images and video clips to your marketing video

Save your video on the web. Make sure you’ve saved your marketing video on the web before uploading from your mobile device. If you’re uploading images or video clips on the web too, make sure they’re finished uploading and save before you proceed to step 2.

Select “MARKETING” in the app. Open the Animoto app on your iPhone. You’ll now see a slide bar at the top of your screen — slide it to MARKETING to see both completed and in-progress Marketing Video Builder projects.

Upload content. Tap an in-progress marketing video you’d like to add photos and/or video clips to. At the bottom of your screen, you’ll see a button prompting you to Upload to this video. Tap that button, and you’ll be taken to your Photos, where you can select images or video clips to upload. Tap UPLOAD in the upper-right-hand corner once you’re done selecting content. You’ll be reminded to save your work on desktop, and then you can tap Start Upload to begin. You’ll get a message in the app when your upload is done. Finishing your video. Hop back onto the web and refresh, and you’ll see your mobile photos and video clips are already there in your video, waiting for you to add text , collages , or filters — no wire required!

We’re improving our mobile apps all the time, so make sure to keep your app updated to get the latest and greatest features. Don’t have our app yet? Click on the link below to start creating videos on mobile.