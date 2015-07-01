Introducing Bon Voyage

We’d like to formally welcome summertime and along with it our latest style, Bon Voyage.

Bon Voyage is for the traveler. Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a frequent flier, this style is a great way to tell your traveling stories, beautifully. Our designers wanted this style to have the same feeling as if you were sitting in a coffee shop reminiscing over your snaps and souvenirs from your trip.

Check out this video recap of a weekend spent in New York City.

Here are some great uses for this new style:

Create a highlights reel of all your family vacations over the years.

Make a bucket list video of all of the places you’d love to visit.

Create a travel journal after your next trip, because after all, doesn’t creating a video sound a whole lot more appealing than unpacking?

So go on and get creative and tell your vacation story with Bon Voyage. As famed explorer Ibn Battuta said “Traveling, it leaves you speechless and then turns you into a storyteller.”