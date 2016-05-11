Tips for Adjusting the Pacing of Your Video

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

So you’ve gotten pretty good at creating videos — you can pick the right images, the right music, and the right look. But there’s still one more element to master: pacing.

Just like in big-screen movies, pacing can help set the mood for your video. Quick cuts can give a sense of excitement or urgency, whereas slow cuts can create a thoughtful, dreamy look. And you can do both with a few quick clicks in Animoto. Here’s how:

How to speed up or slow down your video

To adjust pacing, click the gear icon in the top right-hand corner of your project. A box will pop up with the Image Pacing tool on the bottom.

Just move the slider to the right for a faster tempo, or to the left to slow things down. The video below shows you how it works:

Slowing down just one image:

If you have just one or two images you’d like to highlight, the Spotlight tool can help bring attention to them without slowing down your whole video. Just select the image you’d like to Spotlight, click the star icon, and that’s it!

Tips for pacing your video

Now that you know how to change your pacing, here are a few suggestions for when you might want to adjust it up or down:

When to speed up your video:

Often videos benefit from a faster pace when you want to:

build momentum

create a mood that’s energetic, fun, or tense

make a shorter video that’s a good length for social media

When to slow down your video:

A slower video may be the right choice if you’re looking to:

create a mood that’s thoughtful or dreamy

give the audience more time to see the content — especially if your video has a lot of text that viewers will need time to read

Troubleshooting Tips:

I don’t see the Image Pacing slider.

You might have your pacing set to “Autofit.” Deselect the Autofit toggle, and you should be able to adjust your video’s pace.

I changed songs and now my video’s pace is different.

Each song has its own tempo, so when you change songs, your pace settings are reset. Go back into Image Pacing and adjust your image speed as needed.

My images aren’t changing on the beat.

Animoto automatically changes images to the beat, but a song that has a very clear rhythm works best if you want a crisp transition between slides. If your song doesn’t have a strong rhythm, try one with a more definitive beat to make changes between slides that match your music.

