Remaining Steadfast in Our Commitment to Black Lives

This month, we pause and reflect once again: On the tragic and unjust murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and far too many others. We reflect on the systemic oppression of the Black community. We reflect on the racism, violence, and injustice we so often feel powerless against.
Over the last year, we have learned that we all have a voice in this fight. We have a responsibility to our Black employees, businesses, family members, friends, and community. We have a responsibility to amplify their voices, to use our platform to share their work, and to better represent them in ours.
Last year, we shared where we stand, and how we hoped to turn our words into action. As a company, we feel it is important to share where we are today. Furthermore, to recommit to our values, this year and every year moving forward. This work is infinitesimally small in the face of the systems that keep Black voices stifled, but we believe that each one of us doing our parts in small ways can and will lead to big change. That by working together with empathy and intention, we can create a culture of belonging for all.
We’ve learned that this fight is a journey. And while we’re far from victory, we can say that we’re closer today than we have been. And we plan to continue to do the work.
Like many brands, we learned that our hearts and intentions would not change the world. Change takes tangible action, planned commitment, and open, ongoing conversation. Here’s how we’re keeping ourselves accountable.
As always, I stand with our employees at Animoto as we continue to find new, creative paths toward justice. We want to do more. We want to see change in our lifetime. These are a few small steps in that direction.