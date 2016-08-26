Celebrating National Dog Day with Animoto’s Canine Team Members

Here at Animoto, we know that pets are part of our team members’ families. And since it’s National Dog Day, we thought we’d celebrate by putting together a short video celebrating all the cute canines that the folks at Animoto adore. Take a look:

Style: Hi-Rise

Song: “Born in a Barn” by Dan Thomason

Do you have a pet video of your own you’d like to share? Link out to it in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook or Twitter by tagging @Animoto.