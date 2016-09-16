Meet Our Team: Marilyn, Customer Success Advisor & Baker

Happy Friday, everyone! We’ve been introducing you to the Animoto team as part of a new “Meet Our Team” blog series. Today, we’re excited to introduce you to Marilyn from our customer success team.

“One of the things I love about being a Customer Success Advisor here at Animoto is having the opportunity to be a customer advocate – really working to understand our customers and their pain points, and voicing their concerns and wants to the company to ultimately shape the product,” Marilyn tells us. “I love the mix between creative problem solving and relationship building. One of the most rewarding things is being able to empower our customers, helping them to be successful.”

When she’s not working, one of Marilyn’s passions is baking. “Although it gets a reputation for being more of a rigid science, it’s also kind of magical,” she says. “The slow process of measuring, sifting, and stirring. Waiting as the dough rises in the oven and as the scents of butter and flour and chocolate fill the room. Pulling the baking pans out of the oven and finding the dough transformed into something golden and perfect and delicious. That’s kinda magical.”

Check out the video Marilyn made, featuring some of her baking.