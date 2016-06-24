The Great Animoto Bake Off

There are two things the team at Animoto does really well: making video creation easy and baking up a storm. That’s right — baking. We’ve got a crew of fantastic (and competitive) bakers, and we decided to see whose cuisine reigns supreme by holding our first ever “Battle of the Bakes.” Check out a deliciously quick video showing the fun:

Song: “Cinema Life” by Chipper

Bakers competed in five categories, with entries ranging from an elaborate dessert turducken of sorts (aka “The Monstrosity Cake”) to simple but tasty chocolate chip cookies. Here’s a list of the categories, along with the names of the winners and their goodies:

Best with “Joe” (best with coffee): Tal’s Famous Naveh Family Baklava

(best with coffee): Tal’s Famous Naveh Family Baklava Most Dunkable = Michelle’s Remix Cookies

= Michelle’s Remix Cookies Most Allergen Friendly \= Wade’s Blueberry Coconut Muffins

\= Wade’s Blueberry Coconut Muffins Most Allergen Unfriendly \= Paul S.’s Monstrosity Cake

\= Paul S.’s Monstrosity Cake Best Overall = Will’s Maple-Bacon-Bourbon Cake

Want to try your hand at one of the award-winning recipes? Here’s Michelle Leirer’s winning Remix Cookie recipe:

Got a recipe of your own you’d like to share? Add a link in the comments below, or share your recipe videos with us on Facebook or Twitter by tagging @Animoto.