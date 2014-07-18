When Team-Building Meets Community-Building

We’re proud of our product here at Animoto and we think it’s a blast to use. So it’s no surprise that we like to incorporate it into some fun team-building exercises. In the past we’ve embarked on city-wide scavenger hunts, favorite meme re-enactments, and field day challenges. They always result in hilarious Animoto videos that we get to sit back and watch together.

Recently, we decided to take things to another level with a new activity designed by our awesome People Services team: The Non-Profit Video Challenge.

First, we divided into teams and each group chose a non-profit organization that was important to them. The objective was to create an Animoto video describing the non-profit and appealing for a donation. This definitely shifted our normal dynamic. Teams put a lot of thought into making a meaningful, high-quality video. As we watched the videos together, we were not only impressed with the versatility of our product, but also the passion of our coworkers.

Afterwards, everyone got to donate one “Russbuck” (named for our CFO) to one of the non-profits. As a surprise twist, Animoto made an actual $1000 donation to the two winning teams that had the most “Russbuck” donations, a $500 donation to the runner-up, and a $100 donation to all the other non-profits that were chosen for the activity.

Coming together to create Animoto videos definitely helps our team continue to develop an awesome product that we can all be proud of. This time around, we discovered that adding a charitable twist contributed to the development of a company culture that we can be proud of as well.

Check out our two winning videos below. These awesome organizations each received a $1000 donation from Animoto.

Fresh Check Day

Fresh Check Day‘s goal is to “create an approachable atmosphere where students are encouraged to engage in dialogue about mental health by building a bridge between students and the mental health resources and programs that exist on campus, in the community, and on a national level.”

National MS Society

The National MS Society‘s goal is to “mobilize people and resources to drive research for a cure and to address the challenges of everyone affected by MS.”

https://animoto.com/play/oxKw0DZJ9NvEX0X4sRdGjA

