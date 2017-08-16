New! Switch Between Marketing Video Styles

If you’ve ever decided partway through a marketing video project that you wanted to try a different transition, look, or feel, we’ve got good news — you can now easily switch between marketing video styles with just a few clicks. Here’s how:

To change the style of an open marketing video project, just click the “Style” icon on the left-hand side of your screen. You’ll see the marketing video style you’ve already chosen. To give your video a different look, click the gray CHANGE button.

Clicking CHANGE will bring you to a screen that lists all of our marketing video styles. (Take a look at this blog post describing each style for more detail.) Click on a style to see a short preview; then, when you know which one you want, click SELECT below that style to choose it.

You can change styles as many times as you want, or combine our new “Change Style” feature with a change in your video’s aspect ratio to give it an entirely new look.

